Jack LeClair

Jack F. LeClair, (81), of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 13, 2023. Born to Francis and Grace LeClair in Bridgewater, South Dakota on January 25, 1942. Jack worked in Law Enforcement for most of his life, starting out as a patrolman with the Sioux Falls Police Department and eventually retiring as a Sergeant/Detective with the Rochester, Minnesota, Police Department. Jack also enjoyed carpentry and built/finished a number of beautiful homes around Rochester. Jack retired in 1995 and moved to Green Valley with his wife Pam shortly thereafter. An avid golfer in retirement, Jack lived on a golf course and routinely played multiple times per week. Jack is survived by his son Jack K. and his sister, Jean Schnider. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Grace, his sister, Joanne, his wife Pam, and his son Jon. Jack’s family will host a graveside funeral service at St. Stephens Cemetery, Bridgewater, South Dakota on the 11th of July at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jack’s name. www.kinzleyfh.com