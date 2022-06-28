Jackie R. Krumpelmann, 81, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House.

Jacquelyn Ruth Boucsein was born on May 12, 1941, to Gustave and Evelyn (Russell) Boucsein in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Jackie graduated from John Marshall High School. She then obtained her nursing degree from Saint Marys School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. Jackie was united in marriage to John Krumpelmann on September 28, 1963 at St. Johns Church in Rochester, MN.

She loved being able to travel to Europe with her husband. Jackie loved nature and enjoyed spending time at the home she made with John. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Jackie was an active member in her church for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John; son Michael (Kelly) Krumpelmann of Utah; daughter Kris of Rochester; grandchildren Kai, Alex, Lea, Luke; sister Dusty (Lashman) Soriya; and nieces Maiya, Missy, Dr. Gina, and Anya.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family would like to extend a huge thank you to Seasons Hospice for the amazing care they provided.