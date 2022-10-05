Jacqueline Goetzman

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Goetzman was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who left this world suddenly on September 19, 2022 at age 79.

Jackie was born to William and Ellen Morrisette on September 15, 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Iron Range town of Bovey, MN and graduated from Greenway High School. Jackie studied music at Carlton College and then graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota. After working as a teacher in Ohio, Jackie returned to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where she raised two sons.

Jackie moved to Rochester, MN in 1993 and accepted a position working at Mayo Clinic’s Emeritus Office until her retirement in 2008. During the years she spent in the Emeritus Office, Jackie felt privileged to work with many outstanding former members of the Mayo staff.

Jackie was a lifelong patron of music, theatre, and the arts. She was a skilled piano player and filled her home with music of many styles. Her second passion was watching sports ranging from high school level to professional. When Jackie was not playing music or out with friends, she was often in front of the TV cheering (or cursing) the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Wild games.

Jackie will be missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey and Eric, their wives Kelly and Tanya, and five grandchildren Lucas, Natalie, Miles, William and Gavrie. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on November 26, 2022 at Autumn Ridge Church.