Jacqueline “Jackie” Pederson

Jacqueline “Jackie” Joy Pederson, 81, of Plainview, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. She was born April 26, 1941, in St. Paul, to Clarence and Gertrude (Diers) DePonty. Jackie grew up and attended school in St. Paul. On November 12, 1960, she married James W. Pederson in St. Paul.

Jackie spent her working career in the Dietary Departments of the St. Paul Hospital, the State Hospital in Brainerd, Valley View Manor Nursing Home in Lamberton, and at Plainview Public Schools, and Immanuel Lutheran School in Plainview. The Pederson’s have lived in Cloquet, Brainerd, St. Paul, Lamberton and moved to Plainview in 1987. Jackie always enjoyed her vegetable garden planting and harvesting the vegetables and canning them for her family to enjoy all year. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and its Ladies Group.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, James Pederson of Plainview; two daughters, Wendy (Steven) Hartle of Chandler, MN, Kerry (James) Rausch of Eagle Lake, MN, and one son, Wesley “Wes” (Heather) Pederson of Centerville, MN; 9 grandchildren, Alexandra, Michaela, Clayton, Sam, Matthew, Brooke, Brad, Parker, and Meagan; 7 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Kathleen (Gordon) Dittel of Robbinsdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Fredrick, a sister Clarice, and two grandchildren, Jacob, and Emily.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to The Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com