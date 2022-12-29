Jacquelyn Huntoon

Jacquelyn Joy (Gjerdingen) Huntoon, beloved mother and grandmother and GG, passed away peacefully, on December 24, after succumbing to a combination of pneumonia, cancer, and Alzheimer’s at Madonna Summit in Byron, MN, with her family at her side. She was 91.

Jacque was born in Minneapolis, MN, on March 28, 1931, to Harold and Pearl Gjerdingen. When Jacque was young the family moved to Rochester, where she graduated from Lourdes High School in 1949. Shortly after graduating high school, she was crowned the first Miss Rochester and was the first runner-up for Aquatennial queen a few months later.

Beautiful inside and out, Jacque was kind and generous to everyone. She married Robert (Bob) Huntoon at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and together, they raised six children. As a young woman, She loved horseback riding and could often be found after school at the Mayowood stables - she loved all animals. Jacque worked at several jobs in retail, cooking, and waitressing. Eventually, she went on to own her restaurant!

In retirement, Jacque enjoyed reading, drawing, knitting, and embroidering. She loved going out for lunch and shopping with her girls and every chance she got to be with her family made her so happy. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida, California, New Orleans, and Missouri.

Jacque was predeceased by her parents, her husband after 50 years of marriage, her sister, Donna Mathison, and her grandson, Tony Huntoon.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Dennis Gjerdingen (Karen) of The Villages, Florida; her brother-in-law, Lyle Mathison, also from The Villages; her children, Deborah (Garry) Jespersen, of Pine Island, James (Cathy) Huntoon, of Mantorville, Melody (Kevin) Otto, of Jerico Springs, Missouri, Rory “Deno” (Dawn) Huntoon, of Dickens, Iowa, Bob Jr. (Debi) Huntoon, of Springfield, Missouri, and LaDonna (Scott) Miller, of Byron. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Often at family get togethers she would look around and say “this all started with me.”

A private graveside burial will be held at a later time. A special thank you to the staff at Madonna Summit for their loving care of our sweetest Jacque.