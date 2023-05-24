Jade A. Lutzi

Jade Allen Lutzi of Rochester, MN formerly of Byron, MN went to his forever home as a donor hero after a short stay at Mayo Hospital. Jade was a very talented contractor and painter who touched the lives of so many throughout his short life.

Jade leaves behind his daughters Paislee and Wynter; brother Scott Lutzi; mother Bonnie Lutzi; grandmother Rosemary Lutzi; stepmother Karla Lutzi; special friend Jaclyn; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father John Lutzi; grandfather Jack Lutzi; maternal grandparents Marge and Rod Welch; and aunt Diane Lutzi Roadway.

Jade loved being a father and a businessman. He was smart, caring, creative, artistic, and talented in so many ways. Jade loved to help others and would drop everything for anyone in need. He loved his motorcycle, camping, fishing, and anything outdoors.

A special thank you to Mayo Clinic and Lifesource for their care and comfort in assisting Jade live on thru others.

Visitation will be held at 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Byron Funeral Home 1620 Voll Dr NW Byron, MN. A private family funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be directed towards funeral costs and counseling support for his daughters or to SE NAMI.