James A. Scudamore

(August 8,1946 - June 23, 2023)

James Allen Scudamore died unexpectedly June 23, 2023. Those closest to Jim will remember him for his love of family and friends, his willingness to help others at all times, his charm, wit and propensity for puns. Jim unconditionally welcomed each person he met into his life with kindness, remembering their names and stories. Jim was a wonderful man and a loyal friend.

Jim was the eldest child of Harold and Virginia Scudamore. He spent his early years in Rochester, MN where he participated in many activities including the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard in August of 1966 and continued to serve until he was honorably discharged from the Kansas Army National Guard in 1986.

Jim completed an undergraduate degree in Business-Economics from Mankato State College, a Master of Business Administration from University of Kansas, Lawrence, and one year of law school at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. In 1990 he became a Certified Public Accountant, a fitting capstone of his education.

Throughout his 30-year career, Jim served as Audit Team Supervisor for the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit, Partner at Computer Learning Seminars, Assistant Director in the Office of Public Affairs at The Menninger Foundation, and finally, Chief Financial Officer at the Phoenix Group in Pittsburgh, KS.

Jim had a passion for community service. While working, he served as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America for several years. Jim was proud of the gourmet meals he and his fellow Scoutmaster prepared for the boys while on a canoe trip in the wild, specifically cinnamon rolls and blueberry upside down cake. Following his retirement in 2002, Jim and his wife, Judy, moved from Kansas to Loveland, CO where they participated in numerous community and philanthropic activities. Jim especially enjoyed being a Rotarian with the Loveland Rotary Club. He served as treasurer and volunteered with the annual Rubber Duck Race which raises funds for Google Chromebooks for third-grade students in the Thompson School District. Always a lover of books, learning, and art, Jim volunteered many hours at the annual “Sculpture in the Park Show” and the semi-annual book sales held by the Friends of the Loveland Public Library. Jim’s visit to a museum could take hours or days as he read every detail printed on the signs, and he would remember most of what he read.

Jim is survived by his immediate family: Gordon (Sharon) Scudamore of Rochester MN, Susan (Charlie) Hurt of Tucson AZ, Walter (Julie) Scudamore of Rochester MN, Joshua Seaver of St. Paul MN, Cathy (Dennis) Forbes of Owasso OK and Amy Gillespie (Dan) Dougherty of Center Cross, VA, grandchildren Gabriel, DaKota, and Rachel, great-grandchildren Ava, Harper, Adriana and Elijah, partner Carolsue Fenwick, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy and his parents Harold and Virginia.

To honor Jim’s memory, please support any of the organizations below with a donation:

* Community Foundation of SEK f/b/o Family Resource Center Endowment, Pittsburg, KS

* Loveland Rotary Club Foundation, Loveland, CO

Memorial contributions may be sent in care of First Western Trust First Western, 3003 East Harmony Road, Suite 200, Fort Collins, CO 80528.