James A. Vagt, 88, of Oronoco, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Shorewood Senior Living.

James was born January 7, 1934 in Rochester to Alfred and Ann (Reber) Vagt. He was a graduate of Rochester High School. After graduation, Jim joined the military and proudly served his country with the US Navy. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, Jim went to work for IBM in New York as a machine operator. While in New York, Jim met and married Ronna Garrett on May 25, 1957. Jim and Ronna returned to Minnesota where Jim continued to work for IBM as a process engineer. Jim retired from IBM after 31 years of service. He loved spending time working in his garden, cooking and going on fishing trips. Jim also enjoyed going to the casino to play Keno, doing crossword puzzles or a challenging game of Scrabble with Ronna. Jim was a very hard worker and could fix just about anything. He was a devoted family man, very thrifty but enjoyed the simple things in life.

Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ronna; children, Pat (John) Morris of Harrisonville, MO, Russell (Caryn) Vagt of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Suzie Vagt of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Brandon (Alyssa) Vagt, Bradley (Allison) Vagt, Kendra Vagt (Brian Swenson), Zachary Vagt, Angela (Dan) Klingfus and eight great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Vagt; brother, Leon and sister, Shirley Buske.

The Vagt family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and Shorewood Senior Living for all their compassion and care that was given to Jim.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, May 23, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home 1624 37th Street NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until time of services. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com