James Allen Ness

James “Jim” Allen Ness, 85, of Kasson, MN died on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home in rural Kasson.

Jim was born on the family farm on March 19, 1937, in rural Dodge County, to Norman and Alice (Osmundson) Ness. He was baptized and confirmed at South Zumbro Lutheran Church where he was a lifetime member. He graduated from Kasson High School in 1955. Jim attended Waldorf College in Forest City, IA and later left college to help his father on the family farm. He also served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. In the 1980s, he built the house that currently stands on the farm today with the help of his sons and many others. He was very involved in South Zumbro Lutheran Church, serving as a trustee and worked on various committees including the tree committee and cemetery board for many years.

On August 5, 1962, he married Irene Joan McMartin. Jim and Irene recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Jim always said that he was the luckiest guy to meet his true love who was wearing a blue dress at a mutual friend’s wedding dance in 1960 where they danced to the “Blue Skirt Waltz” and that was “their song” from that day forward. Together, they managed the family farm in rural Kasson until they retired from farming in 2014.

Jim enjoyed getting around in his Model-T or his golf cart and working in his farm shop with family and friends. He was very creative and had a knack for repurposing “junk” into new useful items. He loved rocks, trees, and people (not necessarily in that order). Jim had a love for adventure and especially enjoyed traveling to the mountains and was always looking for unusual rocks and trees wherever he went. Every year, he looked forward to the times when he would take airplane rides with his nephews in their small planes to see the beauty of the land from above. He was a life-long learner and lived every day to the fullest with a sense of wonder and curiosity about life. He had a big heart and a generous spirit and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was always up for a conversation with anyone he met, and he also enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren. He was a kind and loving son, brother, husband, father, and a friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; two sons, Darel (Barb) Ness of Kasson, MN and David (Lara) Ness of Dubuque, IA; and one daughter, Sheryl (Vincenzo Giangiordano) Ness of Rochester, MN; six grandchildren, Justin Ness, Grace Mack, Grant Ness, Norah Ness, Jared Ness, and Logan Ness. He is also survived by one sister, Marguretta (Robert) Yaeger, and one brother, Donald (Dorene) Ness, and one sister-in-law, Judy Ness. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Norma (Robert) Aarsvold, and one brother, Anders (Judy) Ness.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, 68905 280th Ave in Kasson, with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in South Zumbro Lutheran Church cemetery with military honors provided by the Kasson American Legion Post 333.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.