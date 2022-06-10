James Allen Tonjum, 58 of Rochester, died unexpectedly Monday, June 06, 2022, at his home with his wife.

Jim was born June 25, 1963 in Faribault, Minnesota, to Gertrude and Richard Tonjum. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1982 and continued his education, graduating from Stout University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Jim worked in Human Services for years helping others. He became a union painter and eventually owned his own painting business.

Jimmy T was a friend of Bill W. and celebrated over 39 years of sobriety. He dedicated his life to helping others. He was a boxing coach and a mentor to the youth in the Rochester community for decades. He devoted his time to twelve step work for over 39 years, helping thousands of people. Jim’s commitment to helping others affected generations of families. If his phone rang, he would always pick it up and listen. People that had the opportunity to be with Jim over time, have said, “I am the person I am today, because of Jim”. Jim was a humble man; no one knew the amount of work he was doing with others behind the scenes. He was a loving, calm, gentle, funny, and supportive husband, father, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sponsor, and friend. Jim loved to golf, box, fish, hunt, camp, play softball, travel, paint ceramics, sew, and spend time with his beloved extended family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Amy Ingalls; two daughters Taylor and Teagan Tonjum; four siblings Rick (Mary) Tonjum, Pam (Russ) Mullenburg, Tim (Kate) Tonjum, and Randy (Gina) Tonjum, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Gert and Dick Tonjum, and his older brother Jerry Tonjum.

Jim’s celebration of life will be held at Macken Funeral home Saturday, June 25th. Visitation is from 12:00pm to 2:00 pm., followed by a service officiated by Nick Mezacapa. Refreshments and birthday cake will be served following.

