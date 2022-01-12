James Andrew Chafoulias

On December 29, 2021, James Andrew “Jimmy” Chafoulias, 82, died peacefully at his home in Paradise Valley, AZ.

Jimmy was one of six children born to Greek immigrants Andrew and Anna Chafoulias of Rochester, MN. He grew up in Rochester, attended the University of Minnesota and served two years in the US Army. He then returned to Rochester where he joined his brother, Gus Chafoulias, to run the family businesses after the unexpected death of their father.

Jimmy left Rochester in 1970 to pursue other business adventures, and in 1974, he acquired Pioneer Paper Stock of Minneapolis. Under Jimmy’s leadership and direction, Pioneer has grown to become one of the largest independent scrap paper operations in the United States. Today, Pioneer has processing plants and operations in five states and exports around the globe.

Jimmy is survived by his brother, Ted (Dianne) Chafoulias; sisters, Kalliope Chafoulias and Mary Chafoulias; nephews, Mark (Lauren) Chafoulias, Andrew (Kelly) Chafoulias, Mark (Roberta) Dascalos and niece Ann Chafoulias. He is also survived by his former wife Susan Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Chafoulias; brothers, Christopher (age 4) and Gus; nephews Christopher Chafoulias and Michael (Barbara) Dascalos and niece, Cindy (Mark) Fister.

Jimmy will be remembered for his great sense of humor, devout faith, and generous heart. From loved ones to perfect strangers, if you were in need he would always be there to help. His philanthropy was inspiring and his supported charities central to his life’s work. Most of all, we remember his true love of God, family, and his many friends.

A private family burial service was previously held at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester. Jimmy’s preferences were that any memorials go to the charity or loved one in need of your choice.

