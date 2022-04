James Bruen

James N. Bruen 87 of Rochester, MN, passed away Monday April 4, 2022 from pneumonia at St Mary’s Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith A. Bruen, his granddaughter Mackenzie Higgins, his sisters: Teresa Beck, Elizabeth Donahue, and Mary Josephine (Fina) Ohrnberger. His brother Jack Bruen and parents John and Mary (Solis) Bruen.

He is survived by his children: Pam (Bruen) Higgins of Rochester, MN and Jim Bruen II of Austin, MN. Also his grandchildren Jackie Ryg, Jimmy and John Bruen.

The family will also be honoring Judith A. (Wertz) Bruen who passed away October 24, 2021 at Rochester Rehab Ctr at Homestead in Rochester.

Service to be held at Calvary Episcopal Church on April 30, 2022 at 2pm. 111 Third Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Visitation with family after the service with cake and refreshments served.