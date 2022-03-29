James Douglas Wallace, 86, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly March 25, 2022 at his home.

Jim was born October 5, 1935 in rural Stewartville, MN to Vern and Faye (Brown) Wallace. He proudly served his country with the US Navy and he loved being on a ship. After returning home from the Navy, Jim worked as a sign painter and then later started working at IBM, where he worked in the lab. On April 4, 1964 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, Jim married Joan Poldervaard. After 50 years at IBM, Jim decided to retire. Throughout the years, Jim and Joanie really liked to spend time boating and traveling. Jim and Joanie loved to travel especially to the mountains in Wyoming and Montana. Wherever their adventures took them, it was usually with Jim driving as he loved to see the beauty the world offered. He was a member of Autumn Ridge Church for over 27 years and was very active in the men’s Bible study or serving as a greeter. Jim was a kind, outgoing, helpful and devoted husband. Above all, Jim loved his family and time spent together.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Joanie; sister, Bonnie Wallace and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanne Brown, Gwendolyn Haas, Lavonne Burnett and by his brother, Prentice Jones.

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Autumn Ridge Church, Timothy Chapel, 3611 Salem Rd. SW, Rochester, MN 55902 with the Rev. Karen Foster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wallace family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com