James E. Curtis

James (Jim) Curtis, 55, of Rochester Minnesota passed away on March 10, 2023 from ALS.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara Dobie; his daughters Kaitlyn Curtis and Maranda Curtis; his step-children Karla Irish (Mark), Seth Dobie, and Allison Dobie; his grandchildren: Bobby Irish and Jack Irish; his siblings Linda Lentz, Rebecca Curtis, Gretchen Schettl, and David Curtis (Mary); his sister in-law Connie Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lila, and his brother Darrell Curtis.

Jim was born in Rochester Minnesota to Vernon and Lila Curtis. He graduated Mayo High School in 1985. He then went on to complete a BS in Computer Science from Winona State University. He worked at Mayo Clinic in IT and before that at IBM. Jim had many interests including hanging with family, traveling, archery, cross fit, wood working, golf, skiing. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association (donate.mn.als.org)

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Curtis family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.