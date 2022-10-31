James E. Ebenhoh

James Edward Ebenhoh, age 97, a lifelong farmer and resident of Claremont, Minnesota passed

away after a short illness on October 27, 2022. James was born June 6, 1925 to Edward and Mildred (Hodgman) Ebenhoh. He lived in the home he was born and raised in until close to his death. He married the love of his life, Carma Alice (Ross) Ebenhoh on March 15, 1947 in Carma’s family home in Claremont. If you saw James anywhere Carma was right by his side supporting all of his endeavors.

James was a steady, kind and gentle soul. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Claremont and a graduate of Claremont High School Class of 1943. He was also the Valedictorian. His passion was farming and raising livestock, but along the way he also was a band member of the Harmony Aces, a local band he played with in his younger years. He was an insurance agent, a substitute school bus driver, and in 1985 he and Carma started a video business, Professional Video of Claremont, where he and Carma videoed many weddings for couples and he would also help in the legal profession. He also enjoyed his sawmill and would cut wood for himself and others and of course that led into heating his home with wood. James was a great handyman. He and Carma also enjoyed traveling the United States visiting relatives and friends and of course enjoying the countryside. They even traveled to Europe, Russia and visited Carma’s family in Sweden. Wherever they went there was always a story of someone they had visited with along the way.

James will be missed by his family, but we know he will be much happier on his new journey home. He and his family are very grateful to the caregivers at the Medford Senior Care Center, Allina Health Hospice and relatives and friends who stopped in to visit.

He is survived by his daughter, Corinne (Duane) Schieck, Claremont; granddaughter Kimberley Schieck, Minnetrista, grandson Andrew (Melanie) Schieck; and great-granddaughters Elizabeth (Lizzy) and Adelyn (Addy) Schieck; sisters-in-laws Ellie Ross and Mag Ross; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his wife Carma; son Richard; sister Erdene; parents Edward and Mildred Ebenhoh, and brothers-in-laws Einar Ross and Thorild Ross.

There will be a private family funeral with burial at the Riverside Cemetery, Dodge Center, Minnesota. Memorials can be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Claremont.