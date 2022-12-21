James E. “Jim” Halling

James Edward “Jim” Halling, 85, of Zumbrota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Rochester, MN to Edward and Margaret (Callaghan) Halling and grew up in the Mazeppa area, graduating from Mazeppa High School in 1954. On December 1, 1956, Jim was united in marriage to Jean Kehren at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester, MN. They made their home in Mazeppa where they raised their four children. Jim worked at IBM for 28 years before retiring in 1990. He and Jean spent 30 winters in Mesa, AZ during their retirement. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, four-wheeling, riding motorcycle, playing pool, camping, and a good game of cards. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Going out for a big steak and a good Brandy Manhattan were always on the top of his list. Jim had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a lively conversation.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Halling of Zumbrota; four children, Kim (Wayne) Buysse of Old Frontenac, Lynn (Edwin) Jostock of Hammond, Mark (Gloria) Halling of Burnsville, and Patrick (Brenda) Halling of Cannon Falls; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Ann Liffrig, and her husband Danny Liffrig.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Michael Churchill presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Mazeppa Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.