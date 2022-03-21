James E. “Jim” Swanson

James Swanson, 76, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

Jim was born the oldest of 3 children on January 25, 1946 in Red Wing, MN to Thore and Hazel (Knutson) Swanson. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1964. He served 8 years in the US Army Reserves. On Sept. 23, 1967, he married Charlene “Fuzzy” Eastman in McIntire, Iowa. Jim and Fuzzy met in Rochester where they lived and raised their two daughters. Jim worked at McGhie & Betts for over 40 years as a land surveyor. Starting out on survey crew right after college, he retired as a firm partner at age 62. Though proud of his career, he enjoyed every day of his retirement.

Jim was a family man. He loved spending time with his girls and dozens of relatives extending from his wife’s family and his. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends, gardening and yard work, and relaxing with his favorite shows. Jim was a patient, easy-going guy with a generous heart and will be dearly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; daughters, Stefanie Swanson (Matt Russell) and Heidi Swanson (Brett Naylor); sister, Sandy Husaby; brother, Craig (Joni) Swanson; and several brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife’s parents. His recently passed brother-in-law, Wilbur Husaby, will also be greatly missed.

Jim’s family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, March 26. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Luncheon to immediately follow.

Please share a memory of Jim at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.