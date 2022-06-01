James Earl Hodenfield

James (Jim) Hodenfield, 70, of Rochester, MN, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Rochester, MN.

Jim was born March 19, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa to Earl and Lula (Rodberg) Hodenfield. He graduated from Mason City High School. On September 22, 2001 he married Diane Stokes (Gunderson) at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Jim worked mostly in the trades. November 19, 1987 he was initiated into the Painters Union Local 681. He was a 34 year member, elected as Business Agent in 1991 and served until retirement in 2012.

Jim was an avid bowler, enjoyed golfing, casinos, and especially loved the time spent with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Jamie (Letitia) Hodenfield of Estero, Florida, Jason Hodenfield of Rochester, Minnesota; stepchildren, Beverly Rabehl (Todd Betts), Michael (Nikki) Rabehl, and Josh Smith all of Rochester, Minnesota; 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lula Hodenfield; brother, Carl Hodenfield; stepson, Jarrod Rabehl; and great-nephew Jerrod Werstein.

We would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their wonderful care and support for Jim and the whole family.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 5th, 2022 at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Suiter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

