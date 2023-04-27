James F. Todd, 94, of Harmony, Minnesota passed away on April 24, 2023. He was born January 29, 1929, to Stanley and Josephine (Clark) Todd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His family moved to Harmony when he was an infant, and his growing-up years were spent there. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1947. In 1951, he entered the Navy, was discharged in 1955, and went back to farming.

In 1959, he married LaVonne Storhoff at Union Prairie Lutheran Church. They had two children, Kathryn Jo “Katie” and Charles Christopher “Charlie.” The next generation, which provided endless joy, came with the birth of Charlie and Patty’s two children, Andrew James “Andy” and Keeley Marie.

Jim was a devoted, kind, fun-loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He was unselfish and generous in every way. He always enjoyed having a Guinness with his family and friends; finding the cookie jar full was another delight. He dearly loved the farm and had a passion for planting trees, a nice legacy to leave for the next generation.

LaVonne coaxed him to go on a trip to Norway in 1977, but no more coaxing was needed after that. Many wonderful and enjoyable trips followed with the family and dear friends.

In 2006, the move was made “to town,” where he enjoyed the company of great neighbors. Jim continued to “help out” on the farm until health issues intervened.

During the years of his declining health, he was cared for by his family and a wonderful team from Mayo Hospice, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks. His journey on this Earth ended at his home in Harmony with his loving family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, LaVonne, along with children Katie and Charlie (Patty), grandchildren Andy (fiancé Annalise) and Keeley, one cousin “sis” Emily (Richard) Burt, sister-in-law Lois Storhoff, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his one brother Bob and his wife Jill, sister-in-law Myrna Little and her husband Frank, and brother-in-law Don Storhoff.

An occasion to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Johnson-Riley Funeral Home & Cremation of Lanesboro is assisting the Todd family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com