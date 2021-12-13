James G. Erredge

Age 101 passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Clarice Erredge, brother Robert Erredge, and children Sue Erredge (daughter), Jim (Son) and Cathy Erredge, Patty (daughter) and Ron Anderson, and David (Son) and Tara Erredge and eight grandsons Joe Erredge, Jon Erredge, Patrick Erredge, Michael Anderson, Eric Anderson, Neil Erredge, Steven Erredge, Paul Erredge and five great granddaughters.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Zumbrota, Minnesota, where he carried out his dream of owning and operating a dairy farm and raised his family. He also taught farm business management for nearly 20 years in Spring Valley, Minnesota and taught in Austin and Cannon Falls High Schools. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished time with family and friends. He and his wife Clarice were accomplished ballroom dancers and enjoyed traveling all over the country.

During WWII, Jim proudly served on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin, which operated in the Pacific theater. The USS Franklin played a key role in several historic battles including the invasions of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Peleliu. In October 1944, “Big Ben” fought in the largest naval action in history – the battle of Leyte Gulf. “Big Ben” was the most heavily damaged ship to survive an attack during WWII. Historical accounts of the Franklin often refer to her as “The Ship That Wouldn’t Die”.

In his retirement years, Jim authored a book and often spoke to groups about his WWII experiences to help preserve those memories for future generations. Jim’s accounts reminded us of the adventuresome spirit of youth, but most importantly they were reminders of the many sacrifices made by all who were touched by World War II and the heavy price that was paid for the wonderful freedoms that we enjoy today.

Special thanks to the staff of Seasons Hospice and Comfort Health for their excellent care and guidance. Private services and burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5727, 25E 1st Street, Zumbrota, MN 55992-1555. Phone (507) 732-5411.