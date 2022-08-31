James Helvig

James Dean (Jim) Helvig, 81, of Rochester, MN passed away at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN on Friday, August 19th, 2022 from complications related to Parkinson’s Disease.

Jim was born April 27, 1941, in Fairmont, MN, son to Orron and Evelyn Helvig and brother to Denny and Mary Helvig. He grew up on Sunny View farm near Truman, MN. In high school he took part in football, track, wrestling teams and social clubs. After graduating from high school in 1959, Jim left the farm and attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. He double majored in Math and Physics. Jim worked as a programmer for IBM. He contracted with the government developing software for missile defense systems and he contributed to the software development of the IBM AS/400 computer system predecessor of the IBM System/38, IBM System/36. He retired from IBM in 1996.

Jim loved to ride his motorcycle, taking many cross-country trips. He downhill skied, enjoyed boating, taking annual trips to Ixtapa, Mexico, playing pool and wishing every year for a Vikings Super Bowl win...but mostly loved being around his family.

He is survived by his children Michael (Carol) Helvig of Winona, MN, Laura (Thom Hoffman) Helvig of Farmington, MN, Ann (Woody) Woodruff of Mahtomedi, MN, and John Helvig of Rochester; grandchildren Lindsey Woodruff of Oakdale, MN, Abby Woodruff of Mahtomedi, MN, Karissa Helvig of Rochester, MN, Madalyn Helvig of Rochester, MN, Samuel Hoffman of Farmington, MN and Taylor Helvig of Kasson, MN; sister Mary Helvig of Presque Isle, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Helvig.

The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary’s Hospital for the exceptional care he received.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Waverly Lutheran Church near Truman, MN. The Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm at the church. Lunch to follow.

Flowers may be sent to Waverly Lutheran church 1333 220th St, Trimont, MN 56176. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.