James J. Rude

James Julius Rude passed away on April 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Jim was born on May 18, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI to parents Julius & Marjorie Rude. He graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s Degree.

After 30 years in the investment business, he retired from Piper Jaffray. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years with Brooke at their lake home in Minocqua, WI. He loved watching the day go by on the lake.

He is survived by his loving wife Brooke Towey; son Christopher (Sarah) and grandchildren Samantha and James Rude Plymouth, MN; daughter Alison (John) and grandchildren Thomas, Daniel and Adeline Wyant of Edina, MN; sisters Linda Silver of St. Louis Park, MN and Sarah Hughes (Denise Hutchinson) of Chandler AZ; stepchildren Mary (John) and children Katherine and Charles Pope of Kirkland, WA and William Towey of Bloomington, MN.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Laura Ellen Rude and first wife Dana Damon Rude.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN). Donuts and coffee after service. Burial will be in Eau Claire, WI.

Memorials for Jim are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. Link www.ALZ.org.

