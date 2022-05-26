James “Jim” Carlson, age 90, added his beautiful tenor voice to the heavenly choirs on May 22, 2022, nine days shy of his 91st birthday. He is now in the joyful presence of his Lord and Savior, where his new life has begun! Jim leaves behind his children Scott (Andrea) Carlson, Kimberly (Jon) Sorensen, and Heather Carlson as well as his grandchildren James (Lauren), Linnea (Lane), Maria, Hayden, William, and Christian; his sister Joyce (Les) Bankson, brother-in-law Dixon Jones, brother/sister-in-law Bill and Cyndie Hay, and also a precious group of cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be welcomed into heaven by his cherished wife Beth, his parents Arnold and Hilda, and his little sister Donna Jones. Jim was born in Duluth, MN on May 31,1931, grew up near Lake Superior and attended Denfeld High School and the University of MN before heading West with Beth, his adventurous wife of 57 years. They landed in California where Jim served as a dean of the library at American River College in Sacramento for 30 years. He loved to take his family camping, backpacking, to the San Francisco opera or any classical concert, and across the country to National Parks or home to Duluth in whatever car he currently owned. Jim was active in his church, and raised his family to know and love the Lord. He was passionate about nature and getting out and exploring, and equally passionate about buying used cars, sometimes on the way home from work. Jim’s presence could fill a room, and his family never knew what he would say next. He loved to paint with watercolors, play the piano, and do creative yard projects. He never turned down coffee with a cookie or two, and he made delicious popovers and pancakes on Saturdays for his beloved family.

We will celebrate Jim at a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31st at Autumn Ridge Church’s Timothy Chapel, 3611 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN 55902 with Rev. Karen Foster officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Dad loved ice cream, so we will celebrate his birthday with lunch and hot fudge sundaes following the service. Jim was laid to rest with military honors for his Navy service in a private family ceremony at the Oronoco Cemetery. Our family is grateful for the entire Waters staff, who showed us love in action day after day. Dad enjoyed his home and all of you. Memorials preferred to the Salvation Army or Autumn Ridge Church.

“Better is one day in His courts than thousands elsewhere.” Psalm 84:10

