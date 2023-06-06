James “Jim” D. Orth

James “Jim” David Orth, age 38, of Hastings, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 4, from a tragic motorcycle accident. Jim was born on April 23, 1985, in Rochester, MN - the son of Jeffery & Kathy (Larson) Orth. Jim graduated from Mayo High School where he was active in baseball, basketball and thoroughly enjoyed playing football. He played youth football, basketball and baseball and was active in the Olmsted County 4H Club. Jim’s football coaches all enjoyed his enthusiasm and passion he brought to the game. As a football Captain at Mayo High School, he inspired the team to always work hard and strive to win. Jim was always an avid Vikings fan and never missed a game-attending many in person. He enjoyed fantasy football as well and enjoyed the role of Commissioner. During games, Jim had the ability to watch multiple players and was able to critique their play performance in real time.

Jim loved growing up in the country on the farm with nature and outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ATVing, go carts, camping, playing sports and riding horses. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family and many friends. Jim had a gift and talent for making everyone comfortable and welcome. Jim and his high school friends converted a farm granary building on his home farm into a pool hall/teen place to gather with friends to socialize.

As an adult, Jim loved to go on snowmobile and ATV trips with family and friends to northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Montana, and South Dakota. Jim enjoyed playing on various softball leagues during the spring and summer and embraced spending time with his fellow teammates. Jim would play on multiple softball teams and at times playing on teams in both the Twin Cities metro and Rochester.

Jim loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and made several trips to Sturgis South Dakota with his brother Jeremy. These trips were extended to include both the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park.

Jim attended Winona State University and played Division 2 football. After college, Jim began a career in several Minnesota License Bureaus and eventually became the General Manager at the Saint Paul License Bureau.

Moving to the Hastings, MN area in 2016, Jim made many friends in the Vermillion, MN area and enjoyed watching the Vikings games at Duffs Tavern in Vermillion.

Jim is survived by his father, Jeff Orth, of Rochester, MN and his siblings: Jeremy Orth of Rochester, MN, Katie Orth of Oronoco, MN, Jon Orth (Amber Leigh) of Springhill, TN, Kari Orth of Richfield, MN and Joshua Orth of Apple Valley, MN. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Orth, and his brother, Joel Orth, as well as his paternal grandparents, David and Shirley Orth of Byron, MN, and his maternal grandparents, Idore & Gloria Larson of Austin, MN.

Visitation will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home with additional visitation starting at 10am.

The family suggests memorials to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation through the National Motorcycle Safety Fund. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN following lunch.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Orth family;