The funeral service for James “Jim” Diderrich, 81, a Stewartville, MN resident and businessman will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (November 11, 2022) at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Burial will follow at High Forest Cemetery in High Forest, MN. Mr. Diderrich died on Wednesday (November 2, 2022) at his home, following a short illness with heart disease.

James Albert Diderrich was born on February 28, 1941 in Rochester, MN to Joseph and Mary Diderrich. He grew up on the family farm in rural St. Charles, MN, attended country and St. Charles school and later earned his GED. Jim was married in 1958 to Sharon Svensen. The couple lived in S. St. Paul, MN and had 2 daughters - Teresa and Sherry. They were later divorced. In 1964 Jim was married to Cathy Ross in Dakota County and they had a son - Michael. They were later divorced. Jim was employed at this time in his life as an over the road truck driver for various companies. On April 15, 1976 in Rochester he was married to Cynthia F. Gleason. Following their marriage the Diderrichs lived in Rochester and operated Skyline Raceways in south Rochester for 2 years. They moved to Racine and then Stewartville in 1979 where they raised their family and made their home for many years. Jim was employed at Hormel Co. in 1986 and also owned and operated the City Center Laundromat and D and J’s Lawn Services, both in Stewartville. Jim retired from Hormel in 2007 and began driving part-time for McFarland Trucking in Austin and sold the laundromat in 2013. Cyndi owned and operated the Mar-Kay Restaurant until 1984 and the Hungry Bear Restaurant from 1992 until 1999, both in Stewartville. Mrs. Diderrich died on April 6, 2005. Jim enjoyed camping and roadtrip vacations with family, going to coffee with friends, was a good mechanic and enjoyed driving his skid loader and tinkering with the many Bobcat attachments he had collected thru the years. He loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by 5 daughters and 1 son - Sherry Bugay of Brainerd, MN; Teresa Spears of Boulder, CO; Michael (Renee) Diderrich of Pottsville, AR; Becky (Greg) Norby of rural Spring Valley, MN; Mary (Brandon) Nicklay of Byron, MN and Amy (Travis) Warmka of Grand Meadow, MN; 11 grandchildren - Jessie Bugay, Shawna Bugay, Shelly Bugay, Aubrey (Randall) Stancil, Jeremy (Hannah) Ward, Cyndi and Emma Norby, Beau, David James and Chase Nicklay and Oakley Warmka; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; his brother - Robert Diderrich of Glendale, AZ; significant other - Debbie Buchbinder and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife - Cyndi, his son - David and grandson - Logan and his parents.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday (November 10, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church and 1 hr. prior to the time of service on Friday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Jim are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com