James “Jim” E. Edge

James “Jim” Edward Edge, age 91, of Hayfield, Minnesota, and formerly of Grand Meadow, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Crest View Villa Apartments in Hayfield. Jim was born May 16, 1931, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of Maurice and Louise (Tesch) Edge. He attended country school. On February 13, 1950, Jim was united in marriage to Marian Lourene Buringa in Austin and together raised a son and a daughter. The couple made their home in Grand Meadow for many years before relocating to Hayfield in 2021. Jim loved tending to his garden and woodworking. Some of his favorite pastimes were spent camping from tent to motorhome. Jim also loved watching high school sports and education was very important to him. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Marian Edge of Hayfield, Minnesota; son, Douglas (Wanda) Edge of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; daughter, Sharon Mercill of Rochester, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Wilson, Jessica (Dustin) Kremer, Jaclyn (Bryce) Schlichter, Jasmine Edge; seven great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; three brothers; and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Louise Edge; one sister; and five brothers.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are welcome to your local high school sports organizations. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.