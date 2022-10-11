James “Jim” Fitzgerald

James “Jim” William Fitzgerald, age 77, of Wabasha, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by family members. Jim was born on October 17, 1944, in Wabasha to John “Jack” and Dorothy (Binner) Fitzgerald. He attended Greenfield Country School through 8th grade and then attended St. Felix High School in Wabasha graduating in 1962. He then began his lifetime of farming on the family farm raising crops and hogs. He married Sandra “Sandy” Knutson at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester on January 3, 1970.

Farming was Jim’s whole life – if he wasn’t farming, he was talking farming with other farmers or whoever he could engage in conversation about farming. He often recalled travels with his parents during his youth to visit family and friends in Montana and Iowa. He enjoyed county fairs, the Minnesota State Fair (especially Machinery Hill and the hog barns), as well as Farm Fest. Later, the Steele County Fair in Owatonna became a favorite and he crossed the State Fair off his list because of the huge crowds and too much walking. The Steele County Fair became his mini-State Fair. He and Sandy took road trips to Arizona, Washington State, and Colorado to visit family and friends or to just relax for a week or two in the winter months. His biggest trips were 2 trips to Disney World with his family, an Agricultural Tour to Hawaii, a cruise to Cancun and a cruise to Alaska. Jim is a lifetime member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kellogg.

Jim is survived by his wife Sandy of 52+ years; sons Mike (Wendy) of Osseo, WI, and Dave (Melissa) of Wabasha; daughters, Tracy (Dave) Crouse, and Kris (Mike Heller) both of Wabasha, and Jamie (Jay) Klemmensen of Blooming Prairie; a brother Bill (Rhonda Leisen); sisters-in-law, Janice Glasgow of Ham Lake, MN, Marlene (Bob) Connelly of Lanesboro; brothers-in-law, Phil Knutson of Pueblo, CO and Denny (Debbie) Knutson of Austin; grandchildren, Miranda Wadewitz, Sierra Crouse, Zoee, Morgan, Madelyn, Mikayla, Mariah, Camo Sue, and Jameson Fitzgerald; and Andi, Bergen, and Bailee Klemmensen; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law John A. and Kathy Fitzgerald; infant son Dwayne; grandson Gage Crouse; granddaughter Sadie Wadewitz; brother-in-law David Knutson, and sister-in-law Randi Knutson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kellogg with Fr. Bill Kulas, Fr. Jim Russell, Fr. Prince Raja, and Deacon John Hust officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, October 16, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kellogg, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

