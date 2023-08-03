James “Jim” Isensee

James “Jim” Henry Isensee, 98, of Red Wing, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at his home at Potter Ridge. He was born on April 9, 1925, in Lake City to Adolph and Margarene (Dose) Isensee. He graduated in 1943, from Red Wing Central High School and in 1948, from Dunwoody Institute. He served in the US Navy during World War II, from 1943 to 1946. On November 10, 1951, he was united in marriage to Lucille Nelson in Rochester. They made their home in Albert Lea for a few months before moving to Red Wing in April 1952. For four years he was assistant county engineer for Freeborn County and 25 years for Goodhue County as assistant engineer. He then worked for the City of Red Wing as assistant city engineer retiring in January of 1986. Following retirement, he and Lucy delivered Meals on Wheels for a number of years. He was an active member of United Lutheran Church since 1936, serving in a number of capacities, the Leo C Peterson American Legion Post #54 and Red Wing Elks BPOE #845. He served on the Wildlife League board, was an active member with the Conservation Club and past president of the Izaak Walton League. He was an avid hunter and fisherman making several trips to Alaska and Canada. He enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling and tending to his roses. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and many friends.

Jim is survived by his three children, Ann (Marc) Vogel of Red Wing, Mark (Nancy) of Wister, OK and Beth (Bob) Skalko of Mountain Iron, MN; four grandchildren, Tony (Mead McKay) Vogel, Kelly (Ross) Lexvold, Scott (Jessica) Skalko and Craig (Maggie) Skalko and six great grandchildren, David and Thomas Lexvold and James, Ellie, Georgia and Theodore Skalko along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Lucy on February 25, 2008; one brother, John and one sister, Joan Wilcox.

The funeral celebrating the life of Jim will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at United Lutheran Church with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Red Wing Conservation Club. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.