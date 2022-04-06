James “Jim” Kahn

James “Jim” Evan Kahn, 61, passed away Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at his home in rural Rochester. Jim was born October 19, 1960, in Olmsted Hospital in Rochester, MN to Leonard and Arlene Kahn. He attended and graduated from Elgin-Millville High School in 1979.

He worked for Custom Harvest Crew, Gardeners Construction and worked 28 years at UPS. After retiring he was employed by Purple Mountain Solution Inc. He married the love of his life Donna Evers on September 20th, 1997, at Immaculate Conception Church. Together, Jim and Donna had one son Evan.

Jim enjoyed many various outdoor adventures, traveling, camping, biking and ice fishing trips with his buddy’s Brandon, Jack, and Mitch. His main joy was gardening. Jim enjoyed spending time with his son Evan on many projects on their hobby farm including animals on their farm and fair events.

Jim is survived by his wife Donna and his son Evan then his siblings Bruce (Marcella) Kahn, Diane Pugh, Karen (Art) Hoffman, Jerry (Doris) Kahn, and by his brothers and sisters in laws Marie (John) Danberry, Joleen Huckleberry, Karen Evers, Mark (Janet) Evers, Mark Clark, Philip (Kay) Evers, Wayne (Tammy) Evers, and Jerry (Tammy) Evers. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leonard (2011) and Arlene (2004) Kahn, his brother Lenny Kahn (2014), his father and mother-in-law John (2000) and Alice (2020) Evers, sister in laws Ruth Clark (2020) and Linda Ward (2000).

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – Conception in rural Kellogg, with Msgr. Tom Melvin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Conception. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

