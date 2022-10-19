James “Jimmy” Sheehan

James Anthony Sheehan, 74 of Simpson, MN passed away on October 16, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester following complications of an infection.

Jim was born on December 21, 1947 in Rochester to James and Helen (Pierce) Sheehan. He grew up on the family farm, attended Burr Oak Grade School and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1965. He attended Rochester Junior College and Winona State University before enlisting in the US Navy. After basic training, he was stationed in Oahu, HI. He was honorably discharged in 1971. He returned to the family dairy farm near Simpson to work with his father. They began breeding registered Holsteins using the prefix Sheeknoll. On May 27, 1978, he married Mary Borst at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Over the years, two of his brothers and two of his sons joined him on the farm. Jim was a lifelong fan of all MN Sports, especially the MN Vikings and Gophers. He supported local youth sports and 4H.

He is survived by his wife Mary of Simpson, his sons Timothy of Rochester, Steven and Benjamin of Simpson, siblings Michael (Mari), Robert (Jeannette), Jerome (Karen) all of Simpson, Mary Helen (Dick) Nelson of Cupertino, CA, and Ann (Tom) Foran of Minneapolis.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The Memorial Mass for Jimmy will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Simpson, MN with Father Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Bridget’s Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com