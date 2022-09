Aug. 17, 1938 - Sept. 3, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - James Krusmark, 84, Plainview, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 3, in Rochester West Health Services.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Arrangements by Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview.