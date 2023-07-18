James L. Talen

James Lowell Talen, of Rochester, MN, died peacefully at age 88, the morning of July 14, 2023.

Jim was born March 4, 1935 in Ogilvie, Minnesota to Clarence and Anne (Minnema) Talen. As a child, he moved to Eyota in 1939 when his father accepted a position with the Farmers State Bank of Eyota. His family later moved to Rochester and, in 1950, to Menomonie, Wisconsin. Jim attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan where, in a Shakespeare class, he met his first wife, Joyce A. Kooi. They married the year he graduated, in 1956. Jim and Joyce moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where Jim attended the University of Michigan Engineering School, earning a MS Electrical Engineering. He then worked at the University of Michigan Radio Telescope as a researcher. Throughout his life, he loved maps, space, and aviation, and passed along those interests to his sons and grandchildren. In 1970 he earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and accepted a position at IBM as a Financial Analyst at the East Fishkill Plant in New York. In 1972, he and his family moved to Rochester, and he served as President of the Eastwood Bank until 2010 and Chairman until 2015.

Jim served on various committees and boards for the First Presbyterian Church and several banking industry organizations in the Upper Midwest. He loved music, had a passion for photography and enjoyed running 5K races well into his 70s. Jim also loved fishing and taught his children and grandchildren how to fish. Jim cared deeply for all those in his community; his laugh and smile were infectious.

In addition to his second wife, Patricia Keith Talen, survivors include two sons, Bruce L. (Greta) and David J. (Lynn); four grandchildren, Julia, Peter, Haley, and Brooke; one brother, Gerald, and a sister, Arlene Star. His parents, Clarence and Anne; a brother, William; a sister, Alice Hertel; and his first wife (Joyce) preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 28th at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. TJ Parlette will be officiating. Inurnment will be at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.

Memorial gifts suggested to First Presbyterian Church or a local charity of the donor’s choice.

