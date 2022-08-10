James Michael Libera

1967 - 2022 Libera, James Michael (Jim) of St. Louis Park, MN peacefully passed away on 7 August 2022 at the age of 55, after courageously and valiantly battling cancer for four years with unwavering optimism and perseverance.

Born 15 April 1967 to George and Dolores (Dee) Libera, Jim grew up in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1985 and went to the University of St Thomas, St Paul, MN, where he received a BS in criminal justice in 1989.

In 2005, he married Kristine Martin, his best friend and devoted wife of 17 years. Kristine and Jim met through their belief in social justice, when they participated in a retreat on how to provide integrated services in Hennepin County. Thus began their incredible journey, with many new adventures, including traveling around the world, trying new fashions and gastronomic delights. Jim took care of their eccentric animals with great compassion.

Jim worked for the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections for 34 years, serving as a director in both juvenile and adult probation.

Jim used his wit and humor to connect with people and made fast friends. He devoted his life to positively impacting and improving the lives of children and young adults. He started a basketball team for Somali girls through Eastside Neighborhood Services (ESNS), Hoops for Somali Girls in 2004, and played sports with his children and nieces and nephews — coaching their teams, too.

Jim enjoyed life to its fullest with annual snowmobiling trips in northern Wisconsin and meditative retreats with his father. He was passionate about cars, owning over 30 in his lifetime — his favorite were Porsches. He took great joy in bringing happiness to his friends and family, taking notice of the small joys through candy (licorice, peanut butter M&M’s, and gum balls), Snickers on the golf course, and weekly flowers for Kristine.

Survived by his wife, Kristine Martin, father to Annika Bjerkness of Nashville, TN and Anders Bjerkness of Minneapolis, MN, his parents, George and Dolores Libera of Rochester, Minnesota, sisters, Julie (Greg) Margarit and Marylee (Jim) Horstmann, brother Peter (Lauren) Libera, Jane Cyrus (partner to Joe Libera), 9 nieces and nephews, and 5 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Libera and Gregory Libera.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on 12 August 2022 at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave, S, Minneapolis, at 11am with Rev. Msgr. Gerald A. Mahon presiding. The visitation will begin at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Link or Camp Bovey of Eastside Neighborhood Services.