James P. Fisher, age 90, of Rochester, MN died on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Jim was born September 22, 1932, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Al and Lena Fisher. He graduated from South Park High School in Buffalo, NY. Jim married Helen Fisher on March 1, 1953 in Wichita, KS and they were married for 66 years. They resided in Wichita for 20 years; Boulder, CO for 6 years, and Rochester for 50 years. Jim worked as a computer programmer for IBM for 25 years, retiring in 1991.

Jim enjoyed fishing, reading, time with family, and volunteering at Rochester Assembly and Teen Challenge.

During his life, Jim served 4 years active duty in the Air Force, 37 years in the Army Reserves, and 29 years with the Civil Air Patrol. Other military service included the Air National Guard and Navy Reserves. He enjoyed the military life, especially all things related to airplanes.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Debrah Fisher of Birmingham, AL, Keli (James) Vale-Merrill of Rochester; and Lori Fisher Emmons of Rochester; grandchildren, Jaime (John) Hubert of Stewartville, Travis Fisher of Rocester, Crystal Vale of Rochester, Kevin Merrill of Rochester, John Paul Merrill of Rochester, and Kyia Nichols of Vance, AL; nine great-grandchildren Sindel, Kloe, Elijah, A.J., Daniel, Kolten, Landon, and one great-great-grandchild Noah.

He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Al and Lena Fisher, and great-grandson Shawn Robb.

Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal PL NW in Rochester and will continue half hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be at 10AM on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Rochester Assembly Church, 4240 18th Ave NW. Interment with military honors will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston at 12:00 PM.

Memorials can be made to the SEMN Civil Air Patrol, care of 2000 County Road 121, Rochester, MN, 55906.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Fisher family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.