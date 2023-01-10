James Patterson

James (Jim) Dewey Patterson, 94, of Rochester, MN died at Cottagewood Senior Communities on January 5, 2023.

Jim was born February 28, 1928 in Minneapolis to James and Ardis (Dewey) Patterson. Along with his parents and brother, Neil, he moved to Duluth but they eventually landed in Virginia, Minnesota where he graduated from High School.

After high school Jim joined the Marines and headed out to California where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. Following his service in the Marines he attended Minneapolis College of Art Design, earning a degree in Industrial Design. After earning his degree, Jim was called back to serve, this time with the Army in Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1952 he was married to Lorrayne (Lorry) Hegland before shipping out to Korea. After returning home he and Lorry started building a home. They eventually settled in Rochester where they raised their three daughters. Jim worked in commercial construction and for multiple sign companies throughout the years as an art director, salesman and even Vice President at one point. He even headed up Patterson Corporation and his buildings and designs can still be seen in Rochester and the surrounding areas, including the Kahler Hotel sign that helps make Rochester’s beautiful skyline.

Jim had many interests! He loved piano bars and going dancing with Lorry. Their home was always full of art and laughter and music. He loved being outside, fishing, golfing with friends and making yearly trips to the Patterson family cabin in Nestor Falls, Ontario. It was his happy place. After retiring he took up furniture repair and restoration and became known for his beautiful wood carvings. His work can be seen on display in the home of each of his surviving family members.

Jim is survived by his three daughters Lynn Patterson (Gerry Wohlhuter) of Rochester, Julie Patterson of Rochester and Sally Gibson (Neil Mensink) of Preston; his granddaughter Samantha Ryan (Jacob Ryan), and grandson Mitchell Gibson, both of Rochester.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Neil, wife Lorry and brother-in-law Don.

A celebration of life will be held on January 15th at 2pm at Rochester Repertory Theatre. Jim will be laid to rest and honored at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date.

A celebration of life will be held on January 15th at 2pm at Rochester Repertory Theatre. Jim will be laid to rest and honored at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN at a later date.