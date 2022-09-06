James Peter Rockers

James “Jim” Rockers, age 78, of Stewartville, MN, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley, MN.

Jim was born January 3, 1944 in Austin, MN, the son of Harold and Dolores (Gahagan) Rockers. He attended St. Mary’s College in Winona. He was united in marriage to Patty Butlin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona on January 9, 1965. He worked as an engineer for IBM, retiring after 40 years. His family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids were his whole world.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Kim (Dana) Turner of Robbinsdale, MN; grandchildren: Ben (Stephanie) Turner of Champlain, MN, Renee (Del) Smith of Rochester, MN, and Alycia (Donny) Matuska of Altura, MN; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Stephen, Jordyn, Macklyn, and Reese; step-great-grandchildren: Montaine, Lamont, and Max; siblings: Sr. Dolore Rockers, Tom Rockers, Rosemary (Patrick) Byron, Regina (Tim) Johnson, and Peter (Sue) Rockers.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Rockers, sister Therese (Rod) Soukup, brother, Gerald Rockers, and sister-in-law, Colleen Rockers.

The memorial service will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com