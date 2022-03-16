James R. Brott, 84, of Rochester, MN died Saturday, March 12, 2022.

James Ronald Brott was born June 26th, 1937, to Bartlett and Barbara (Schneider) Brott in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Rochester Lourdes High School in 1955. On December 31, 1960, he married Helen Rausch. He worked for Rochester Public utilities for over twenty years in various positions. He enjoyed fishing, playing blackjack, listening to “real” country music, tinkering and loved to cheer on the MN Vikings.

James is survived by one daughter, Teresa Taylor of Hayfield, MN; two sons, Jeff (Stefani) Brott of St. Michael, MN and Gary (Kjersten) Brott of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (of 59 years); one daughter (Marsha); and one sister (Caroline).

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW Rochester, MN). Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

