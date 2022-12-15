James R. Flick was born to Raymond and Kathleen (Flynn) Flick on May 22, 1935. He passed on December 5, 2022.

Jim grew up in Kenyon, Minnesota where he began working with his father at Flick Meat Market and graduated from Kenyon High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim was stationed in Japan at Camp Fuji and was honorably discharged in 1957.

He married Karen Majerus on April 12, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester, MN. Jim and Karen began their life together in Nerstrand on his family farm, where he also worked. They were blessed with 5 children.

Jim attended Sales Training Inc. and he was known as a natural born salesperson; optimistic, with endurance to persevere, and no matter where he traveled he seemed to know someone. He successfully owned and operated Business & Commercial (B&C) Lighting, covering a 5-state area. The family moved to Rochester in 1969.

He enjoyed fishing, history, movies, puzzles, golfing, and traveling. He and his family enjoyed numerous trips throughout the U.S. and Canada, packing all 7 into a station wagon. He relished fishing trips with his children and grandchildren. Jim and Karen also traveled across the U.S., Ireland, Switzerland, and enjoyed Alaskan cruises.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Flick and his son Kevin James Flick. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen of 64 years; sisters Ann and Liz (Phil); his children Michelle, Kim (Paul), Debra (Jay), and Craig; grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle), Jennifer (Will), Lucy, Christina (Ryker and Madeline), and great grandsons Graham and James.

Jim was known for big hugs, humorous stories, history lessons, and ending family conversations with “Keep the Faith”. He will be dearly missed. A special thank you to dear and compassionate friends Stephano, Ivan, David, Hannah, Michael, Connor, and Rochelle. Elder Network and Family Services of Rochester, have been instrumental in our village. Also, thank you to Samaritan Bethany and the Mayo Clinic Hospice care workers for their care and concern.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Narcolepsy Research, Department of Development at Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. S.W Rochester, MN 55905 or Samaritan Bethany Activities Department for One on One Resident Visits, 24 8th Street, Rochester, MN 55901 for their continued activities with our elderly.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Mahn Funeral Home, Rochester Chapel, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Committal will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN on Friday, January 13, 2023, promptly at 12:45.