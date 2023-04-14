James R. “Jim” Hesse

James Raymond Hesse, 79 of Rochester, MN died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus.

Jim was born January 30, 1944, to Ray and Catherine (Peters) Hesse in Stewartville, MN. Later the family moved to Rochester where he attended St. Francis Grade School and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1962. He was a victim of the polio epidemic at age 8-recovering enough to play center for the Eagles football team, as well as serving in the US army. He attended St. Mary’s College, University of Minnesota, and graduated from Mankato State with a degree in accounting.

Jim was drafted in 1968, serving in the Italian Alps as a crypto clerk, as well as running the base’s postal exchange. After completion of his service, he returned to Rochester and was hired by a local accounting firm as a CPA, eventually becoming a full partner. Jim retired from Schumann, Granahan, Hesse, and Wilson in 2016.

Jim married his high school classmate Colleen (Maguire) Hesse on Oct 17, 1970. He is survived by wife Colleen, two sons Dan (Melissa) of Bloomington, MN, David (Rebecca) of Minneapolis, as well as five grandchildren: Alex, Owen, Nora, Henry, and Lydia. He is also survived by three sisters: Mary (John) Moriarty, Elizabeth Hesse, and Ann Novotny, along with many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his generosity and caring and will be missed by those who love him.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are preferred to Saint Pius X, Lourdes High School, or family’s choice.

