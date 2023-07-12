James R. Watkins

James R. (Gopal) Watkins, 69, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on July 1st, in Tucson, AZ. James was born in Ottawa, IL, grew up in Rochester and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS, for both undergraduate and graduate studies. He also earned Master’s degrees from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. After briefly living in Minneapolis and Chicago, James moved to New York to work for Sotheby’s. Later, he relocated to Barcelona, Spain, for many years to work for the Universitat de Barcelona, and enjoyed living with his beloved French Bulldogs, Lily and Rose. Upon returning to the U.S., he lived and worked for many years at Satchidananda Ashram in Yogaville, VA, practicing yoga, deepening his spirituality and developing long standing friendships.

After returning to Rochester to help care for his mother, Margery, James relocated to Tucson to be with his caring, longtime friend, Joan Cichon, who helped him live many more meaningful and enjoyable years of his life. James is survived by his brother, Michael (Ava) Watkins, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends around the world. A memorial service at Satchidananda Ashram is pending.