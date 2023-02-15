James Robert (Bear) Peterson, 66, of Austin Mn, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 7th after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

Bear was born in Comfrey Mn. March 27th 1956 to Gerald and Luella (Wojahn) Peterson. He went to school in Comfrey and New Ulm and graduated from Madelia High School in 1974. He went on to graduate from Drafting and Machinist studies at Staples Vo Tech school. He worked as a draftsman at Year-A-Round Cab in Mankato Mn. and as a Machinist at OTC in Owatonna, Mn. Bear is survived by his wife and partner of over 30 years, Dawn Peterson Austin, Mn. Parents, Gerald and Luella (Wojahn) Peterson Miltona, Mn. Siblings, Daniel Peterson (Tamara Gleason) Rochester, Mn, Diane (Terry) Robinson Mankato, Mn, and Annette Peterson (Fred Ideker) Spring Grove, Mn. Stepson, Andy Scholl Minneapolis, Mn. Many Aunts and Uncles and Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his Stepson, Michael Miller, Grand parents, Henry and Minnie Wojahn and Fred and Bernice Peterson.

Bear had many interests and hobbies including making cigar box guitars, fishing and tying flies and making his own lures. He had a passion for music that he shared with everyone. Bear was a skilled knife maker and would sharpen all of our families knives at any gathering he attended. Together Bear and Dawn loved rescuing and raising cats. They took in and cared for many over the years and gave them the best lives possible. He enjoyed cooking and loved STRONG coffee. Bear would rather help someone than ever receive a hand.

Bear will be greatly missed by many.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, March 11, at 1pm at the Cambria Town Hall, 310 E main St East Cambria. Mn.