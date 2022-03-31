It is with great sadness that we share that James S. Ryan has died from complications related to oral cancer.

Jim (Jimbo) was born on March 30, 1960 and died on March 28, 2022, two days before his 62nd birthday. Jim loved hockey, riding his bicycle, game shows, and music. He had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed sharing adventures, drinks, and stories with his family and friends.

Jim was the stepson of Diane Ryan, brother of Kathleen (Michael) Hawkins, Thomas (Karen) Ryan, and Barbara (Michael) Shinder, stepbrother Christopher (Geri) Casper, and uncle of Jeremy (Lorraine Hipp) Strelow, Ryan (Gregory) Gaebel, Alissa (Jonathan) Rivers, Megan Ryan, Evan Ryan, Adam Casper, and four grandnieces.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Robert J. Ryan, his mother Elizabeth E. Ryan, and his brothers Michael J. and Robert (Terry) Ryan.

A celebration of life is planned for April 30, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the American Legion Post #92, 915 21st Avenue SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

Special thanks to Silver Creek Corner and St. Croix Hospice for their dedication to providing quality in life and life’s end.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Silver Creek Corner, in care of Janie, 2125 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN 55904.