James T. Engh

James Theodore Engh, age 91, died on August 4, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home. He was born March 4, 1931 in Minneapolis, and during his youth lived in Texas and Nebraska, graduating from high school in Nebraska City NE. Jim served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge, he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jim met Patricia Wright in 1949, and they married in Lincoln NE on December 2, 1950. They moved to Rochester with their two sons in 1957, where he worked at IBM until his retirement. Jim was a long- time member of Zumbro Lutheran Church and served in several congregation leadership roles.

Jim is survived by his son Steven of Sioux Falls, grandchildren Derek (Lynn) of Sioux Falls, Karla (Michael) Bandemer of Lincoln NE, Erik (Jenna) Engh of Roseville MN, Christina Stenzel of Rochester, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and his sister Marilyn (Glenn Allen) Wood of Indianola IA. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, son Donald, and daughters-in-law Kay and Lynnette.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 3rd Ave. SW, Rochester, with Pastor Tim Rotman officiating. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com