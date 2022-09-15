We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
James T. Engh

Published September 15, 2022 03:18 PM
James Theodore Engh, age 91, died on August 4, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home. He  was born March 4, 1931 in Minneapolis, and during his youth lived in Texas and Nebraska, graduating  from high school in Nebraska City NE. Jim served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After his  discharge, he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jim  met Patricia Wright in 1949, and they married in Lincoln NE on December 2, 1950. They moved to  Rochester with their two sons in 1957, where he worked at IBM until his retirement. Jim was a long-  time member of Zumbro Lutheran Church and served in several congregation leadership roles.

Jim is survived by his son Steven of Sioux Falls, grandchildren Derek (Lynn) of Sioux Falls, Karla  (Michael) Bandemer of Lincoln NE, Erik (Jenna) Engh of Roseville MN, Christina Stenzel of Rochester,  eight great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and his sister Marilyn (Glenn Allen) Wood of  Indianola IA. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, son Donald, and daughters-in-law Kay and Lynnette.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 3rd Ave. SW, Rochester, with Pastor Tim Rotman officiating. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

