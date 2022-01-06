James William Moran , of Eyota, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021, at the age of 83. Jim was born to Daniel and Elizabeth Moran in 1938 in New London, Connecticut. He married Janet Lea McGaw in 1957 and eventually settled in Eyota, MN where they raised their six children.

Jim enjoyed a 30-plus year career at IBM as a successful computer programmer and project leader. Jim managed the development of the IBM 390 minicomputer and the AS/400 computer system, held several patents, and developed lifelong friendships through his work at IBM. Jim retired early at age 51 which allowed him to pursue his hobbies and volunteering efforts.

Jim’s interests in woodworking, canoeing and back country camping were ever-present in his daily life. His love of outdoors was exemplified by his conservation efforts such as reforestation on his own property and volunteer work at the MN Department of Natural Resources. His fascination with boat design and innovative craftsmanship led him to author and publish a book entitled “How to Build a Kevlar Canoe,” after having built numerous canoes himself.

Jim enjoyed stargazing and spent many hours explaining the stars, constellations and the mysteries of the universe to his kids and grandkids, putting an amazing perspective of life in the grander expanse of time and space. His mentorship of his children and grandkids was provided through the many hours of wisdom and advice given in his woodworking workshop, around a campfire and while repairing autos. He was a source of great wisdom which he gained through experience, relationships, and life’s adventures.

Jim paid much forward by helping and volunteering at the Mayo Clinic Visitor’s Computer Center and the Rochester Reading Center. He was aware of his impending dementia and opted to allow medical research to advance based on his personal journey, through participation in the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center studies.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Daniel, by his daughter Kelly (John) Key, and son Thomas (Liz) Moran. Survivors include his wife Janet, son Patrick (Heidi) Moran, and daughters Colleen Storino (Darrell), Mary (Bill) Sheehan, and Kathleen (Tony) Grassi. Jim was loved by ten grandchildren, including Mallory and Ryan Moran, Katie (Brian) Anderson, Erik (Michelle) Walters, Christine Storino, Emily Sheehan, Hanna (Billy) Wolski, and Olivia, Kayla and Michael Grassi. He also had five great-grandchildren: Sarah, Derek, Mette and Brice Anderson; and Noelle Walters. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers Robert and Bruce of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A renaissance man, Jim was admired and loved by his family and friends, and he will be dearly missed by all.

The family would like to thank the excellent care provided by the staff of Cottagewood Senior Community over the past eight months, and by the staff of Seasons Hospice of Rochester. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.