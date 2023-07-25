James Zwart

James (Jim) Zwart, 87, of Lake City went to his eternal home on July 22, 2023, after his battle with cancer. He was born in Fillmore County, Minnesota on June 24, 1936, to Amanda (Meyer) and Richard Zwart. Jim graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1954. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country from 1954 - 1956 and was honorably discharged due to his father’s untimely death. On January 31, 1957, he married Virginia (Ginny) Archer in Pine Island. They made their home in Pine Island and Lake City.

Jim started working at IBM in December 1957 for 9 years, but he was a farmer at heart, so when the opportunity to leave IBM came, he took it and became a full-time farmer. He was successful at multiple other occupations including custom combining, realtor, and truck driver (hauling grain for farmers). But always liked to talk to any farmer along the way and reminisce about the old days on the farm.

After retiring Jim and Ginny enjoyed going south to Texas spending many winters with family and friends. He enjoyed just tinkering on motors or just fixing on anything that appeared to need attention in his garage, he also was an avid reader, westerns were his favorite. Jim was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Jim is survived by his son, Todd (LouAnn) Zwart of Zumbrota; daughters, Nancy (John) Wolf of Lake City, Annette (Philip) Kehren of Zumbrota, Jean (Greg) Davis of Stewartville, and Joan Bignell of Red Wing; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie (Mike) Carson of Dexter, MN and Carolyn Hammett of Buffalo, MN; and three brothers, Robert (Kathy) Zwart of Rochester, Wendell (Judy) Zwart of Oronoco, and Richard Zwart of Zumbrota. He was preceded in death by his wife Ginny on October 29, 2020, whom he greatly missed every day. His parents, one brother, one sister, and a grandson.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31st, at Trinity Lutheran Church - Lincoln with Pastor Dan Reich officiating. The burial will follow the service at Dale Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in rural Zumbro Falls. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Jim knew where he was going and was ready to be with his Lord.

