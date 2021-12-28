In Memoriam of our beloved son, father, brother, grandson and friend. We wish you a very Merry Christmas in heaven Jamie.

Jamie Lee Lewis lost his battle w/depression on July 27, 2020. He was baptized and passed away on July 29, 2020.

Jamie was a devoted father to his daughter Sophia Elizabeth Lopau (Melissa Lopau) and his son Silas Blaine Lewis (Kia Lorentzen). A brother to Jessica Jo Jensen. Son of Renee Bailey (Rory Evans). He is also survived by grandfather Roger Stusse & grandmother Linda Lewis. Along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his father Jamie Joseph Lewis, grandmother Sandra Lea Miller, grandfather James Blaine Lewis and uncle Kevin D. Peterson.

A true friend to anyone who knew him, Jamie spent his life giving and caring for others. The spirit of giving will live on through his gift of organ donation.

A private service was held on August 8, 2020. A private burial was held on July 24, 2021 at Hamilton Cemetery.

To the world you were someone but to someone you were the world.