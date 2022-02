May 20, 1945 - Feb. 24, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Jan Lanning, 76, Spring Valley, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 24, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday March 1, at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the church.

