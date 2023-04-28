Jane B. Muller

Jane Barbara Zierden Muller, 82, of Rochester, Minnesota, died peacefully on April 23, 2023. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and a cherished friend to many.

Jane was born February 23, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Margaret Jeanette Mitchell Zierden and Robert Edward Zierden. She was the eldest of five children: deceased Peter (Jackie), Karl; and survived by sisters Katherine (deceased Chuck) and Ann (deceased Daryll).

She graduated from Our Lady of Peace and went on to earn her degree in social work from St. Catherine University in 1963. She then started her career in social work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where she excelled and made many lifelong connections, including her husband. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and had visited many countries throughout her life. Jane was active in her philanthropic work and community involvement serving as the President of the Alice Mayo Society; member, vice-president, and President of the Assistance League of Las Vegas; and President of the Aldrich School Board as well as being active on various school PTO boards.

Family was the cornerstone of Jane’s life. As a devoted wife, she shared an extraordinary bond with her loving husband Sig, creating a partnership built on unwavering love and support. Together, they created a nurturing and loving home for their children, instilling in them values that will be passed down through generations. She was a loving mother to her children: Sigfrid, Jr. (Karina), Stephen (Kerry), Scott (Edisa) and Maria (Jay), always putting their needs before her own.

She was a doting grandmother of 10: Sigfrid, III (Becca), Ashton, Mary Margaret, Allegra, James, Augustine, Kaitlyn, Kamryn, Stephen, and Scott Sebastian. She loved nothing more than spending time with them. Jane showered her grandchildren with affection, wisdom, and countless stories. She relished in their accomplishments and milestones, cherishing the precious moments spent together as a family. Her love will forever be imprinted on their hearts, shaping their lives in immeasurable ways.

Throughout her life, Jane exemplified strength and resilience. She faced challenges with unwavering determination and an indomitable spirit. Her unwavering faith provided solace and guidance, offering a beacon of light to those around her. She taught us the importance of perseverance, empathy, and faith. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her faith will continue to guide us, and her legacy will live on through the values she instilled within us.

A celebration of Jane’s life and funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service in church. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.