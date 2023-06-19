Jane C. Rabine

Jane Corry Rabine passed away on June 16, 2023, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center, MN at the age of 73.

Jane was born December 4, 1949, to Dorothy and Frank Rabine on her mom’s 29th birthday at St Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

After graduating from Lourdes High School in 1968 she was employed by IBM for 21 years and then Mayo Clinic for another 21 years. She retired due to health reasons.

Jane enjoyed reading, meeting people, occasional trips to the casino, playing BINGO, watching her game shows, going for “spins” with her great niece Sam Walters, and was a loving fan of Mickey & Minnie Mouse. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Everyone enjoyed her baking-especially her sugar cookies and peanut butter rice Krispie bars. People also enjoyed her porcupine meatballs. Jane also enjoyed trips to Burnsville, MN to visit her very good friends Kaye and Denny Distad. Her best friend since second grade was Debby (Luis) Iniguez. She also enjoyed the company of very good friends Sharon and Joe Pietrzak, and Patty and Rick Engler whose friendship began as neighbors in the 1950’s, and too many childhood friends to mention!

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, brother Joe Rabine, sisters Mary Harwood and Carol Kruse, and her dogs Freddy Puppy Dog and Daisy Mae. She is survived by her sister Jill Rabine; her dog Sparky Joe, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A visitation will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 25, 2023. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, Minnesota at a later time.

Blessed be her memory, may she rest in peace.

