Oct. 1, 1948 - Feb. 5, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jane Christensen, 74, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 5, in Arbor Terrace.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Preston, Minn. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester. Pastor Adam Koglin will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Preston. Memorials are preferred to Stephen Ministry at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester.

